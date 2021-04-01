Russia, Cuba Reached Credit Agreements - Deputy Prime Minister Borisov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russia and Cuba have reached a number of agreements in the credit sphere, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at a meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation in Havana.

Borisov said that at a meeting with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, he held substantive talks on flagship issues of sectoral cooperation in the economy and industry. Cabrisas is a co-chair of the intergovernmental commission from the Cuban side.

The Russian deputy prime minister said that during the previous meetings of the commission's working groups, the parties had been able to agree on a number of issues in the credit sphere.

"Thanks to the well coordinated work of the parties within the framework of the intergovernmental commission, we substantively compared notes on the state of Russian-Cuban cooperation and managed to reach consensus on the main issues of bilateral interaction of mutual interest," Borisov said.

"The most important thing is that mutually acceptable agreements have been reached in the credit sphere, which opens up opportunities for normalizing the situation in project activities," he said.

The Russian deputy prime minister, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission, is in the Cuban capital on a visit that will last until Thursday. There are plans to sign the meeting's final document and to hold a meeting between Borisov and Cuba's leadership.