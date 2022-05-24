Russia Developing New Foreign Policy Concept - Foreign Ministry

Russia is revising its foreign policy concept, designing a new edition of the document that outlines the country's priorities and interests on the international arena, in a collective process involving a lot of relevant parties, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Russia is revising its foreign policy concept, designing a new edition of the document that outlines the country's priorities and interests on the international arena, in a collective process involving a lot of relevant parties, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"The concept is in development right now. It is a very active process, it is collective and not imposed (by the authorities) as something that should be implemented. Like any concept, this doctrinal document of our country is the result of collective efforts � analytic, scientific and so on," Zakharova said at the New Meanings of New Reality international forum, hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya multimedia press center in Moscow.

The latest version of the Russian foreign policy concept was adopted in 2016.

New Meanings of New Reality is an international forum bringing together lawmakers from the lower and upper houses of Russian parliament, bloggers and key opinion leaders, as well as major mass media companies.