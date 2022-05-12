Russia Extends Flight Restrictions in Central, Southern Regions Until May 19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in Russia's southern and central parts neighboring Ukraine has been extended until May 19, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Thursday.

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports has been extended until May 19, 2022, 3:45 a.m. Moscow time (00:45 GMT)," a statement read.

The restriction applies to airports in the cities of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

Russian airlines are recommended to organize the transportation of passengers on alternative routes using the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol, and Moscow, the statement added.

Rosaviatsiya introduced restrictions on February 24 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.