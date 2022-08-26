Russia Extends Flight Restrictions in Central, Southern Regions Until September 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The temporary restriction of flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia bordering Ukraine has been extended until September 4, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Friday.

"The regime of temporary flight restrictions at 11 Russian airports has been extended until September 4, 2022," a statement said.

The restriction applies to airports in the cities of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

Rosaviatsiya introduced restrictions on February 24 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.