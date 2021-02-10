UrduPoint.com
Russia Forwards Philippines Authorities NPP Construction Proposal - Ambassador

Wed 10th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Authorities in the Philippines are currently studying a Russian proposal to construct a small nuclear power plant in accordance with a memorandum of cooperation between Moscow and Manila, Russia's ambassador in the country, Marat Pavlov, told Sputnik.

"For this purpose, a draft intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy has been sent to the partners. This project is now under consideration by the Philippine side," Pavlov said, adding "the proposal for the construction of a small nuclear power plant is currently under consideration by the partners."

The diplomat recounted that during a 2019 visit of Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte to Moscow, a landmark memorandum of nuclear cooperation was signed between Rusatom Overseas and Manila's Energy Ministry.

The agreement envisioned a joint consideration of the technical and economic potential for the construction of such an object in the Southeast Asian island nation.

The Philippines has been experiencing widespread power outages and price increases on electricity, turning into a serious socioeconomic problem in recent years.

Authorities have been mulling recommissioning the mothballed Bataan nuclear power plant to address the issue. The plant was constructed in the 1970s but was never opened.

Earlier this month, the country's senate voted to adopt the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, signaling its intent on pursuing nuclear energy to address the power supply crisis.

