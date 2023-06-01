UrduPoint.com

Russia Highly Appreciates Grossi's Work On ZNPP Safety - Rosatom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Russia Highly Appreciates Grossi's Work on ZNPP Safety - Rosatom

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Russia highly appreciates International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi's work to ensure safety at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, said on Thursday.

Grossi has outlined five principles to ensure nuclear safety at the ZNPP, including eliminate risks of attacks and non-usage of npp facilities as a storage for weapons.

"Of course, we highly appreciate the work of the IAEA director general in creating all the necessary conditions for protecting the plant and ensuring its safety," Likhachev told reports on the sidelines of Digital Independence of Industrial Russia conference, adding that Russia "already fulfills" principles outlined by Grossi and will do everything to "minimize" risks.

 

The Rosatom head added that Ukraine "de facto" failed to fully support "Grossi's proposals at the UN Security Council."

Likhachev also mentioned that China, Turkey, Egypt and many European nations share Russia's concerns over the security at the ZNPP.

