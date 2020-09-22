UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes Europe Not To Yield To US Blackmail On Nord Stream 2 - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:50 AM

Russia Hopes Europe Not to Yield to US Blackmail on Nord Stream 2 - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia hopes that Europe will not yield to blackmail on the part of the United States, which has announced its intention to build a coalition to prevent the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from being completed, Russian upper house lawmaker Oleg Morozov told Sputnik.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Bild on Monday that the United States was building a coalition against Nord Stream 2.

"The coalition means arm twisting. The question is, what is more painful for the Europeans: the loss of Russian gas or American submission locks," Morozov said.

"I would like to hope that common sense will prevail and the Europeans will not succumb to blackmail, and the coalition will remain an American-Polish-Lithuanian one," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord United States Gas From Allied Rental Modarba Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

6 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

4 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

4 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.