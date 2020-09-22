Russia Hopes Europe Not to Yield to US Blackmail on Nord Stream 2 - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia hopes that Europe will not yield to blackmail on the part of the United States, which has announced its intention to build a coalition to prevent the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from being completed, Russian upper house lawmaker Oleg Morozov told Sputnik.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Bild on Monday that the United States was building a coalition against Nord Stream 2.

"The coalition means arm twisting. The question is, what is more painful for the Europeans: the loss of Russian gas or American submission locks," Morozov said.

"I would like to hope that common sense will prevail and the Europeans will not succumb to blackmail, and the coalition will remain an American-Polish-Lithuanian one," he said.