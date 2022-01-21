UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes US Will Reduce Emotions, Conduct Dialogue Based On Reason - Lavrov

January 21, 2022

Russia Hopes US Will Reduce Emotions, Conduct Dialogue Based on Reason - Lavrov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed at a meeting in Geneva that it is necessary to conduct the dialogue more reasonably, and Moscow expects that Washington will reduce emotions during the security talks.

"We spoke candidly with Tony Blinken about this today. He agreed that the dialogue should be more reasonable. I hope that emotions will be reduced. Although there are no guarantees of that," Lavrov told the press following a meeting with Blinken in Geneva.

