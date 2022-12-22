Russia, IAEA Held Talks on Ensuring Safety of ZNPP in Moscow - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held consultations in Moscow on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) safety zone, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday.

"On December 22, 2022, the next round of consultations between Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi took place in Moscow," the statement said.

The talks were substantive, constructive and frank, Rosatom said.

"The parties discussed in detail the situation at the ZNPP in the context of the task of improving the reliability of electricity and heat supply to the plant site and the city of Energodar. The issues of the work of the IAEA expert mission at the station were also touched upon," the statement said.