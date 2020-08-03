UrduPoint.com
Russia In Talks On COVID-19 Vaccine Production In Brazil, India - Direct Investment Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Russia is in talks with Brazil and India on producing its vaccine against COVID-19 on the territory of these countries, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev told Russia-24 broadcaster in an interview.

"Foreign partners show great interest in our vaccine production.

We see requests from over 20 countries, and over five countries are currently actively cooperating with us on launching the production of the Russian vaccine there," Dmitriev said.

"This will be an important step to enable people outside Russia to be vaccinated. Brazil, India and many other countries that are eagerly waiting for the Russian vaccine are certainly interested," the RDIF head added.

