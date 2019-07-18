Russia, Japan Discuss Organizing Foreign Ministers' Talks at Next ASEAN Session - Reports

Russia and Japan have begun looking into the possibility of organizing a meeting between their foreign ministers during the upcoming ministerial session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing its sources within Japanese diplomatic community

The next ASEAN session will take place in the Thai capital of Bangkok from July 31 to August 3.

According to the news outlet, the meeting might occur on either July 31 or August 1. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, are expected to discuss matters pertaining to bilateral relations as well as the aspects of organizing joint economic activity on the disputed Southern Kuril Islands, tourism and waste management.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan in 2016, both sides agreed to discuss possibilities for joint economic activities on the Southern Kuril Islands, for which the Japanese Foreign Ministry created a special council. According to agreements that have been created since then, such activities must not violate the legal positions of either country. This is especially important since the post-war status of the four Russian Kuril Islands Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Khabomai continues to be disputed by Japan.