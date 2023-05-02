Russia Lodges Protest to Polish Diplomat Over Seizure of School Building -Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Russia has lodged a strong protest to Polish Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Jacek Sladewski over the forcible seizure of the school building in Warsaw, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

"On May 2, the Charge d'Affaires of Poland in Russia, J. Sladewski, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to whom a strong protest was expressed in connection with the seizure of the school building at the Russian Embassy in Poland on April 29 by the Polish security forces," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Warsaw's actions will not be left without a response.

The ministry also said that the seizure of the school building is another step made by Poland "aimed at trying to annoy Russia and destroy our relations."

"Warsaw willingly offers the territory of the country as a springboard for pumping weapons to the Kiev regime, sends Polish mercenaries to Ukraine, and takes an openly aggressive hostile position towards Russia," the ministry added.

