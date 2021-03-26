UrduPoint.com
Russia Needs To Develop Cooperation In Information Security With CSTO, SCO, BRICS - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:24 PM

Russia Needs to Develop Cooperation in Information Security With CSTO, SCO, BRICS - Putin

Russia needs to develop cooperation in the information security field with the members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia needs to develop cooperation in the information security field with the members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Of course, it is very important, as a matter of priority, to develop a dialogue on these issues with our closest partners in the CSTO, CIS, SCO and BRICS," Putin said at the meeting of the Russian Security Council.

