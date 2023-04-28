Russia Planning to Produce 32,000 Drones Per Year by 2030 - First Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia is planning to produce 18,000 drones annually by the end of 2026 and 32,000 unmanned aerial vehicles a year by 2030, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Rudnevo industrial park, where drones are being manufactured, to hold a meeting on the development of unmanned aviation.

"We expect that by the end of the next budget cycle, that is, by the end of 2026, the Russian industry will be able to reach an annual production capacity of 18,000 drones. This does not include ultra-light drones weighing less than one kilogram. Domestic demand will be covered by some 52%. And by 2030, it will reach the volume of 32,000 drones per year with the level of demand coverage of about 70%," Belousov told the meeting.

The official added that Russia's domestic needs for drones are currently covered by over 30%.

Belousov said that the national project for the development of unmanned aerial vehicles by 2030 is preliminary estimated at 660 billion rubles ($8.

1 billion), including "state and civil orders, measures to support manufacturers, equipment for airports and communication networks, and creating research and production centers," adding that about 240 billion rubles will be required between 2024 and 2026.

The drone market in Russia amounts to approximately 32,000 units, of which 20,000 are imported drones, and only 12,000 unmanned vehicles are homegrown, the official told the meeting. Belousov noted that drones are produced by about 70 companies in Russia - 50 of them produce only light drones weighing up to 30 kilograms, and about 20 companies produce medium drones.

The deputy prime minister also said that Russia is in talks with other countries, particularly China, on the exports and imports of drone-related technologies. Putin, in turn, expressed confidence that countries friendly to Russia would support the supply of Russian production plants for unmanned vehicles with the necessary resources.