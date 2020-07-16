Russia Prepared Report on Human Rights Violations in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry has prepared a report on human rights in Ukraine, which revealed that Kiev was cracking down on journalists, public figures and political opponents, the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The foreign ministry has prepared a report on the human rights situation in Ukraine. It has been published on the ministry's website ... The document reflects the unfavorable state of affairs in this area in this country. A systemic violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms is recorded," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The Ukrainian authorities continue to adopt laws that are contrary to national laws and international human rights obligations, she said.

"Under the artificially created pretext of the need to combat a certain 'Russian threat' and separatism in Ukraine, authorities are persecuting political opponents, independent journalists, media companies, and members of public organizations that are unwanted by them," she added.

Under the same far-fetched pretext, restrictions on the rights of internally displaced persons who fled the armed conflict zone in the country's southeast are justified, she said.

"Recently, the new coronavirus infection has been used to justify such unsightly actions. The Ukrainian authorities are carrying out a deliberate policy of justification and glorification of Nazi criminals and their Ukrainian accomplices," the spokeswoman said.

The policy imposed by the Ukrainian authorities, especially in the field of education, is aimed at cultivating a nationalist attitude among the people, she said.

Right-wing radicals openly advocate racial hatred, and people belonging to ethnic minorities often face discrimination as a result of such a policy, she added.