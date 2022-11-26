UrduPoint.com

Russia Proposes Adding Legally Binding Bans To Biological Weapons Convention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Russia proposed on Saturday adding legally binding restrictions to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) that prohibits the development, production and stockpiling of biological and toxin weapons.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's biological protection units, told a news briefing ahead of the next week's 9th Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention that Russia would advocate for supplementing the document with a protocol listing prohibited pathogens and outlining verification measures.

"First, we should resume talks on a legally binding BWC Protocol that would include a list of pathogen microorganisms, toxins and special equipment, taking into account up-to-date scientific research, and suggest an effective verification mechanism," Kirillov said.

Russia also proposes that signatories to the convention report on their biological and toxin research conducted outside the national territory and set up a consultative committee with a broad geographic representation that will monitor scientific advancements in the field.

Kirillov reiterated that Russia would bring up at the review conference the United States' research of dangerous pathogens in the former Soviet republics, including in Ukraine. Russia has been seeking to raise awareness of what it suspects is the Pentagon's biological warfare research.

"Russia has repeatedly pointed to the signs of dual-purpose programs conducted abroad by the US and its allies... The US has been questioned many times  at international forums about the real goals of the Pentagon's research programs abroad but an answer is still due," he said.

Russia fears that the US has been exporting biological warfare research to minimize risks to its own population, the military official said. The fact that the UN Security Council was split on the proposal to investigate US biological research in September speaks to concerns among US allies about the legality of its actions, Kirillov suggested.

