Russia Proposes Online International Conference on Vaccines - Putin

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia is absolutely open and committed to a partnership in the fight against the coronavirus, and proposes to hold an online conference on vaccines with the participation of states interested in cooperation in the creation of vaccines against COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I would like to reiterate that we are completely open to partner relations and willing to cooperate. In this context, we are proposing to hold an online high-level conference shortly for countries interested in cooperation in the development of anti-coronavirus vaccines," Putin said during his speech at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Russia is ready to share experience and continue cooperating with all states and international entities, including in supplying reliable, safe, and effective Russian vaccine, including to the UN, Putin said.

"The coronavirus has struck the staff of the United Nations, its headquarters and regional structures just like everyone else. Russia is ready to provide the UN with all the necessary qualified assistance; in particular, we are offering to provide our vaccine, free of charge, for the voluntary vaccination of the staff of the UN and its offices. We have received requests from our UN colleagues in this respect, and we will respond to those," he said.