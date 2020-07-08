UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 6,562 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Exceeds 700,000- Response Center

Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russia has recorded 6,562 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, with the total reaching 700,792, the response center said Wednesday.

"In the last 24 hours, 6,562 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 84 regions, including 1,812 (27.

6 percent) without symptoms," the center said.

There have been no new cases in the city of Sevastopol. Moscow and surrounding regions continue to show the lowest case count increase rate.

Russia has recorded 173 deaths of patients with the coronavirus in 24 hours, which brings the total to 10,667.

