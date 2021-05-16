Russia Records 8,554 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Russia registered 8,554 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which brought the cumulative total to 4,940,245, the Federal response center said Sunday.

Moscow recorded the largest number of new cases with 2,789 new infections, St.

Petersburg the second largest with 767, and the Moscow region the third with 672.

Over the past 24 hours, 391 deaths linked to the coronavirus were confirmed. As a result, 115,871 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic.

In the same 24 hours, 8,573 people have been discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country.