Russia Reduced Investments Into US National Debt To $8.5Bln In July - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:19 PM

Russia Reduced Investments Into US National Debt to $8.5Bln in July - Treasury

Russia continued to reduce investments in the US treasury securities throughout the month of July, dropping their level from $10.8 billion to $8.5 billion, according to the US Treasury Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russia continued to reduce investments in the US treasury securities throughout the month of July, dropping their level from $10.8 billion to $8.5 billion, according to the US Treasury Department.

Of this amount, $6.2 billion accounted for long-term securities and $2.2 billion for the short-term.

Since April 2018, Russia has significantly reduced its investments in US securities, while in September and October 2018 there was a slight increase. In November 2018, Russia again began to reduce its holdings of US debt.

The leader on the list of the major foreign holders of US treasury securities for July is Japan, with the $1.13 trillion of investments. It is followed by China ($1.11 trillion), and the United Kingdom ($334.7 billion).

