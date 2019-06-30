Russia Registered 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Russia reported seven ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said Sunday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered six cases of firing in Latakia province and one in Hama province," it said in a statement.

Turkey said five violations had been reported in the Hama region and one in Idlib.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safety for returning Syrian refugees.