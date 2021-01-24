Russia Registers 21,127 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Russia registered 21,127, COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,921 the day before, taking the tally to 3,719,400, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 21,127 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,306 cases (10.9 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,719,400, with the rate of increase at 0.57 percent.

Moscow confirmed 3,069 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 2,668 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,929 cases, down from 3,056 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,134 new cases, up from 1,121 on Saturday.

The response center reported 491 coronavirus fatalities, down from 559 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 69,462.

Total recoveries count 3,131,760 after 22,445 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 27,779 the day before.