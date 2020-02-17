Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 24 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: nine in Latakia, six in Idlib, five in Hama and four in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered 10 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: seven in Aleppo and three in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that Russian military had held one humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period, delivering 250 food sets to the residents of Raqqa province.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, over 650 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 677 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 205 people (including 62 women and 105 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 472 people (including 142 women and 241 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin said.

A total of 1,704 internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence over the given period, the military added.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.7 hectares (6.7 acres) of territory and defused 31 explosive devices over the past day.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.