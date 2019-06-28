Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Russia registered eight ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey reported 12 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said Friday

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 8 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (2), Latakia (4), Hama (1), Idlib (1)," it said in a statement.

Turkey said 12 violations had been reported in the Hama region and one in the Idlib region over the same period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safe for returning Syrian refugees.