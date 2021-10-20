Russia Regrets US Absence at Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Russia regrets US absence at the Moscow-format negotiations on Afghanistan and hopes that Washington remains committed to cooperate, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We express regret over the fact that our US colleagues do not participate in this meeting.

We have noticed that the US avoids the Extended Troika meeting for the second time in a row ... I hope this is not explained by some serious problems," Lavrov said.

"I hope that the US remains ready to actively engage in the effort on Afghanistan and the new special representative will join further steps, including following this round of talks in the Moscow format," the foreign minister added.