Open Menu

Russia Says Army Cargo Plane With 15 On Board Crashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Russia says army cargo plane with 15 on board crashes

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Russia said on Tuesday that a military cargo plane with 15 people on board had crashed while taking off from an airfield for a schedule flight.

Moscow said the Ilyushin-76 plane crashed in the Ivanovo region, 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Moscow, after one of its engines caught fire.

"An Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Ivanovo region while taking off to perform a scheduled flight. On board were eight crew members and seven passengers," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russia news agencies.

It said the crash was caused by "a fire in one of its engines" and it had sent a military commission to the air base in Ivanovo.

Russia has seen a huge increase in the air and land transport of troops and military equipment across its territory during its two-year offensive in Ukraine.

In January, Russia said Ukraine had downed an Il-76 near the countries' shared border.

The Ilyushin plane is a large cargo plane.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Ivanovo January Border From

Recent Stories

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

2 hours ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

5 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

5 hours ago
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

6 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

17 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

17 hours ago

More Stories From World