Russia Says Hit Military Industries In Ukraine Overnight

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Russia says hit military industries in Ukraine overnight

Russia said Tuesday its forces struck military industrial facilities at several sites across Ukraine overnight after authorities in the west of the country announced aerial attacks had left three dead

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia said Tuesday its forces struck military industrial facilities at several sites across Ukraine overnight after authorities in the west of the country announced aerial attacks had left three dead.

"Ukraine's military-industrial complex suffered significant damage," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that it had carried out long-range precision strikes on "key" facilities.

The Ukrainian air force said it destroyed 16 out of the 28 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight.

One missile, however, hit a factory of Swedish ball bearing maker SKF in the western city of Lutsk, killing three employees.

"We are very sad to also be able to confirm that three of our employees died in this attack," Carl Bjernstam, an SKF spokesman, told AFP.

The strikes also damaged a sports complex in Dnipro, central Ukraine, and a children's playground in Lviv, western Ukraine.

On the frontline, where Kyiv has been leading a gruelling offensive, Russia said it repelled multiple attacks.

The Russian defence ministry also said it intercepted four French long-range SCALP missiles delivered to Ukraine in July -- a first, according to state-run news agency TASS.

