Russia Scrambles 2 Fighters to Intercept US Spy Jet Over Sea of Japan - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Russian Su-35 and MiG-31 fighter jets were scrambled on Saturday to intercept the RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft of the US air force over the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On July 11, the Russian airspace surveillance identified an air target over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan, flying in the direction of the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian fighter jets escorted the reconnaissance aircraft at a safe distance and returned to the home base after the US aircraft flew away from the Russian border.

The Russian jets carried out the flight in line with international rules, the ministry added.