Russia Submits Draft UNSC Measure To Deliver Syria Aid Via 1 Crossing For 1 Year - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia has introduced another UN Security Council draft resolution that seeks to authorize the cross-border humanitarian aid delivery mechanism in northwestern Syria from Turkey through one crossing for a year, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a statement.

The current mandate of the cross-border mechanism expires Friday.

"We have put in blue a draft Security Council resolution which will allow cross-border humanitarian deliveries to Idlib in Syria through crossing point Bab al-Hawa for one year," Polyanskiy said via Twitter on Thursday. "This border-crossing accounts for more than 85% of total volume of operations."

More Stories From World

