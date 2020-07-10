Russia Submits Draft UNSC Measure to Deliver Syria Aid Via 1 Crossing for 1 Year - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia has introduced another UN Security Council draft resolution that seeks to authorize the cross-border humanitarian aid delivery mechanism in northwestern Syria from Turkey through one crossing for a year, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a statement.

The current mandate of the cross-border mechanism expires Friday.

"We have put in blue a draft Security Council resolution which will allow cross-border humanitarian deliveries to Idlib in Syria through crossing point Bab al-Hawa for one year," Polyanskiy said via Twitter on Thursday. "This border-crossing accounts for more than 85% of total volume of operations."