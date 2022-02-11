UrduPoint.com

Russia Suggests To Put Dialogue Of Kiev, Donbas In Normandy Document, Sides Refuse - Kozak

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in Normandy Document, Sides Refuse - Kozak

At the latest round of Normandy talks held on Thursday, Russia suggested to include Kiev launching direct dialogue with the Donetsk and Luhansk self-proclaimed republics in the final document, but the parties refused, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) At the latest round of Normandy talks held on Thursday, Russia suggested to include Kiev launching direct dialogue with the Donetsk and Luhansk self-proclaimed republics in the final document, but the parties refused, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday.

The negotiations were held in Berlin at the level of political advisers.

Head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak said after the talks that the sides failed to agree on a joint document, but affirmed the need to implement the Minsk agreements on Donbas.

Kozak noted that the Russian side encouraged the parties to the Normandy talks to include in their recommendations the start of a dialogue between the Ukrainian authorities and the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People Republic, however the partners denied this proposal.

