Russia Thanks Cyprus For Support After Fire At Culture Center In Nicosia -Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russia Thanks Cyprus for Support After Fire at Culture Center in Nicosia -Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia is grateful to the Cypriot Foreign Ministry, the law enforcement officers and firefighters for support following a fire at the building of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Nicosia, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

The fire has broken out in the building of the Russian center in Nicosia on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident.

"We express our gratitude to the Foreign Ministry of Cyprus, specialists of the fire service, law enforcement agencies and other structures for their support, high professionalism and effective measures to fight the fire and ensure the safety of people," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Zakharova mentioned that it is still not known what caused the fire.

"Deliberate arson is not ruled out. The (Russian) embassy is in close contact with representatives of local competent services in order to establish all the circumstances of the incident as soon as possible. We hope that the Cypriot authorities will guarantee the proper protection and inviolability of Russian diplomatic facilities," the spokeswoman added.

