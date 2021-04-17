UrduPoint.com
Russia To Cease Activities Of US-Controlled Foundations, NGOs On Its Territory - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:35 AM

Russia to Cease Activities of US-Controlled Foundations, NGOs on Its Territory - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moscow plans to prohibit activities of US-controlled foundations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Russia as part of the response to the latest package of sanctions imposed by the US administration on Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Russia intends to terminate activities of American foundations and NGOs controlled by the State Department and other US government agencies," the ministry said in a statement, outlining the reciprocate measures against the United States.

