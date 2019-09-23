UrduPoint.com
Russia To Create One Multipurpose Orel Spacecraft Instead Of 2 Versions - Roscosmos

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:20 AM

Russia to Create One Multipurpose Orel Spacecraft Instead of 2 Versions - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russia will build a multipurpose next-generation Orel spacecraft, previously known as Federatsiya, instead of creating two separate versions for flights to the Earth orbit and the Moon, the press service of the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"The new-generation manned spacecraft, which is being developed under the Federal space program, is designed to carry out missions to the low Earth orbit and beyond, including to the Moon, in accordance with a technical specification. It should also ensure crew's safe return to Earth on escape velocity," the press service said, adding that it would be the one universal spacecraft for the two tasks.

