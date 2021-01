Russia to Deliver to Myanmar Pantsir-S1 Air Defense Systems, Orlan-10E Drones

Russia will deliver to Myanmar Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, Orlan-10E drones and radar locators under a new agreement

NAYPYITAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia will deliver to Myanmar Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, Orlan-10E drones and radar locators under a new agreement.

The agreement was signed during Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's official visit to Myanmar, in the presence of Shoigu and Myanmar's armed forces commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing.