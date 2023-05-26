(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russia will continue supporting Somalia's national army with supplies of weapons and military training, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"(As for military technical cooperation, we have reiterated our readiness to meet the needs of the Somalia's national army in the appropriate equipment to complete the efforts to combat the terrorists and extremists that are still present in the country.

I am referring primarily to groups such as al-Shabaab and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia)," Lavrov told reporters following talks with Somali Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Jama, adding that Moscow "will continue to assist in training the Somalian National Police."