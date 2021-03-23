UrduPoint.com
Russia To Hold MAKS International Air Show In 2021 - Ministry Of Industry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:45 AM

Russia to Hold MAKS International Air Show in 2021 - Ministry of Industry

Russia will hold the international MAKS air show this year, and over 40 countries have already confirmed readiness to participate, the ministry of industry and trade said on Tuesday.

MAKS is held biennially since 1993.

"Most importantly, MAKS will take place, this decision has been coordinated

"Most importantly, MAKS will take place, this decision has been coordinated. This means we should organize the event at our steady high level, as it has always been," Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said, as quoted in the press release.

"We have clarity regarding participation of key Russian enterprises.

In addition, foreign partners have announced plans to show their latest achievements and send official delegations to participate in the exhibition despite the COVID pandemic. It is important to convert this high interest in the air show into contracts and joint projects," Manturov went on to say.

According to the ministry, over 40 countries, mostly Russia's partners in the Eurasian Economic Union, have already confirmed willingness to participate in the air show.

More Stories From World

