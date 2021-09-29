UrduPoint.com

Russia To Launch Five Spacecraft To ISS In 2022 - Station Flight Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russia plans to launch two Soyuz manned spacecraft and three Progress cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, according to the station's flight program obtained by Sputnik.

According to the program, on March 18, 2022, it is planned to launch the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft with Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov, and on September 21, the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft with Sergey Prokopyev, Anna Kikina and Dmitry Petelin.

In addition, launches of the Progress MS-19 (February 15), Progress MS-20 (June 3) and Progress MS-21 (October 26) are expected.

