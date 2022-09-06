UrduPoint.com

Russia To Protect Interests In Arctic Amid NATO Presence Growth - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 07:20 AM

Russia to Protect Interests in Arctic Amid NATO Presence Growth - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Amid NATO's growing presence, Russia will take all necessary measures to strengthen the defense capability in the Arctic, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department  Sergey Belyaev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Belyaev said NATO, through the efforts of the United States and its allies, is increasing its presence in high latitudes, including near Russia's borders.

"In the Extreme North, the number of large-scale exercises and maneuvers conducted by the alliance is steadily growing; in recent years Finland and Sweden have been increasingly involved in them, despite the policy of military non-alignment pursued by these states until recently," he said.

"Russia is taking and will continue to take all the necessary measures to ensure national interests and strengthen the defense capability in the Arctic, a strategic region for our country. Political, economic and military-technical measures. With time, their specific content will become known," Belyaev said.

