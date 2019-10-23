Russia to Support Sudan in Normalizing Domestic Political Situation - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia will support Sudan in normalizing domestic political situation in the African country and insist that the international community's approaches to the Sudanese problem be unbiased and objective, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We intend to continue to provide all necessary assistance and support in normalizing the situation. We will continue to pursue a course so that the approaches of the international community and, above all, Western states to the Sudanese problem are objective and unbiased, based on respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the country," Putin said at a meeting with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, in Sochi.

Sudan is one of Russia's long-standing reliable partners, and Moscow appreciates it, Putin added.

"I know that you are currently undergoing the most important internal political processes, and we see signing the constitutional declaration, as well as the formation of the Supreme Council and the creation of a transitional government as the first steps to bring the country onto the path of sustainable development," the Russian leader said.

According to Putin, Russia appreciates the traditional solidarity of Sudanese partners in countering various kinds of destructive attacks, including on international platforms.

In turn, Burhan told Putin that the changes that have occurred in Sudan were positive in nature.

"The armed forces also played an important role in these events, now the coalition forces play an important role, and they are striving to build the future of Sudan," he stressed.

Sudan has been experiencing a period of instability since the end of last year, caused by the economic downturn and subsequent popular protests. Long-standing protests culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. Following those events, the Sudanese Transitional Military Council held power until the creation of the Sovereign Council, which will be presided over by civilians and the military on a rotational basis.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.