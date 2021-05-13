(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALEPPO (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian and Turkish servicemen conducted joint patrols in the Aleppo province in northwestern Syria, Alexander Kalenichenko, a spokesman for Russia's military police, told reporters.

"Russian military police are conducting patrols along specified routes on Syrian territory.

The Turkish Armed Forces follow their planned routes. We go parallel to each other," Kalenichenko said.

"The purpose of the patrols is to demonstrate the presence of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, to demonstrate the flag of the Russian Federation, and to identify violations of cessation of hostilities in the area of our patrols," he said.