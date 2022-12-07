Russia, UAE Presidents Discuss Joint Work to Ensure Global Oil Market Stability - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have held a phone conversation, during which they noted the effectiveness of their joint work within the framework of OPEC+ to ensure the stability of the global oil market, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"They noted the effectiveness of joint work within the framework of OPEC+ to ensure the stability of the world oil market. They noted with satisfaction consistent implementation by all participating states of the agreed decisions," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also discussed the situation in connection with the West's attempts to impose a price cap on oil from Russia, the statement added.