Russia, US to Hold Strategic Stability Consultations in Geneva Late in September - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Moscow's and Washington's preparations for their second strategic stability consultations are becoming more substantial, as the meeting is set to take place in Geneva in the last days of September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The strategic stability meeting with the Americans will be held in the very end of September. It will be preceded by working contacts in the form of teleconferences. We are engaged in effort. This is certainly not easy. But it is important that this work is becoming more and more meaningful, it is becoming deeper," Ryabkov said.