Russia Wants To Have Good Relations With EU, US But Sees No Reciprocity - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

Russia is interested in establishing good relations both with the European Union and with the United States, but this does not seem to be a mutual desire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

"Russia has been and remains interested in building good relations both with the US and with the EU. We do much to achieve this goal, as we try to inspire our partners to have will to normalize relations. We do not always manage to do it, we do not always see reciprocity. More precisely, we see no reciprocity at all these days," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

