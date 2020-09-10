Russia Watchdog Files $1.96Bln Suit Against Norilsk Energy Company Over Environmental Harm

A regional department of Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor will go to court to urge the Norilsk Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC) to pay almost 148 billion rubles ($1.96 billion) in compensation for the diesel fuel spill incident at a thermal power plant in Norilsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A regional department of Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor will go to court to urge the Norilsk Taimyr Energy Company (NTEC) to pay almost 148 billion rubles ($1.96 billion) in compensation for the diesel fuel spill incident at a thermal power plant in Norilsk.

Rosprirodnadzor has requested twice that the company pay the fine through a pre-action protocol. NTEC has disagreed with the watchdog's assessment of the damage done to the environment, but has failed to present alternative figures.

"The Yenisei department of the The Federal Supervisory Natural Resources Management Service [Rosprirodnadzor] has filed a claim with the Krasnoyarsk region's arbitration court, requesting a compensation for the harm caused to the environment as a result of NTEC's violation of mandatory requirements outlined in the environmental legislation. Claims total 147,784,627,500 rubles," Rosprirodnadzor said in a statement.