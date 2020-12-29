UrduPoint.com
Russian Agriculture Watchdog Allows Tomato Supplies From 34 Uzbek Firms From January 1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:59 PM

The Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor is removing shipment restrictions for 34 Uzbek companies starting Friday, the watchdog said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor is removing shipment restrictions for 34 Uzbek companies starting Friday, the watchdog said Tuesday.

Earlier in the month, Rosselkhoznadzor banned shipments of tomatoes and pepper from Uzbekistan's Qashqadaryo region after the Tomato brown rugose fruit virus was detected in the produce.

Previously, it banned tomato and pepper imports from Uzbekistan's regions of Fergana and Navoi for the same reason.

"The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance against the guarantees of the State Plant Quarantine Inspection under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan allows shipments of tomatoes to Russia from 34 Uzbek companies starting January 1, 2021," the watchdog said in statement.

