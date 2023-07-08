Open Menu

Russian Artillery Destroys Ukrainian Infantry Fighting Vehicles - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Russian forces have destroyed vehicles with Ukrainian nationalists, a mortar crew and two infantry fighting vehicles in the south Donetsk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the south Donetsk direction, the advanced units of the Vostok Group of Forces, with the support of artillery, inflicted fire damage on the concentrations of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Ugledar. Howitzer artillery fire destroyed vehicles with nationalists and a mortar crew ... (and) two infantry fighting vehicles," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Russian military helicopters have thwarted a Ukrainian attempt at troop rotation in the Makarivka area. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian forces have stopped an enemy infantry offensive and Ukrainian troops retreated having suffered losses.

