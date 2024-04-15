Open Menu

Russian Attacks Kills Six In East Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Russian attacks killed six people in east Ukraine late Sunday and Monday, authorities said, as Moscow seeks to increase pressure behind Ukrainian frontlines.

Ukraine has urged its allies to urgently deliver air defences as it grapples with strikes on civilian areas, including energy infrastructure.

Attacks late Sunday on the eastern mining town of Siversk claimed the lives of four people, Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin said.

"The city was shelled yesterday evening with multiple rocket launchers. It has now been established that four men aged 36 to 86 died as a result of this shelling," he said.

Siversk, which had an estimated pre-war population of 11,000 people, is flanked by Russian forces and has come under persistent shelling since Moscow invaded in February 2022.

Russia claimed to have annexed the entire Donetsk region in September 2022 despite not fully controlling the region.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a Russian aerial bomb killed two people in the village of Lukyantsi on Monday, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.

"Two people were killed, the number of wounded is being established. All of them were civilians," he said.

Officials have warned that the eastern front line has become increasingly precarious as Ukraine struggles with shortages of arms and troops.

