Russian Cabinet Allocates $5.5Mln For Development Of Russian-Cuban Rescuer Training Center

Published February 21, 2023

Russian Cabinet Allocates $5.5Mln for Development of Russian-Cuban Rescuer Training Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Russian government has allocated 410.8 million rubles ($5.5 million) in 2023 for the development of the Russian-Cuban regional center for training firefighters and rescuers in Havana.

A relevant document was published on the official internet portal of legal information.

The funds have been allocated to buy fire and rescue equipment in Russia and deliver it to Cuba, as well as to send Russian instructors to the center.

