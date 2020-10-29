Russian Church Abroad Prays for Peace, Harmony During US Election - Bishop

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) is praying for peace and harmony during the upcoming US election, Bishop of Manhattan Nicholas (Olhovsky) told Sputnik.

"We pray for peace, unity and harmony. God's Will be done," the bishop said.

Prayer and keeping sacred the traditions of the Holy Church are the most important things, he added, and called on parishioners to do everything in their personal and public lives with praying.

The bishop noted that ROCOR is not endorsing any candidate. "We are praying for peace," he said.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3.

Protests against police brutality and racism broke out after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of looting, property damage and arson.

Earlier on Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney imposed a curfew after violent protests erupted sparked by another police shooting of a Black person.

On Tuesday, US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it is getting ready to respond to any civil unrest that may be triggered over a contentious outcome in the 2020 presidential election.