UrduPoint.com

Russian Clergy In Canada Receiving Threats - Archbishop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Russian Clergy in Canada Receiving Threats - Archbishop

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Clergy and parishioners in Canada are receiving threats from unknown people because of their affiliation to the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, Archbishop Gabriel of Canada and Montreal told Sputnik.

"Before Easter we received some serious threats, and this caused us to reach out to the police," Archbishop Gabriel said.

Thirty policemen were signed to patrol the area of the church during the service. Members of special services were positioned inside the church. located in Montreal.

"This way, thank God, nothing happened, nobody came, even though they stated they would," the archbishop noted.

However, these threats renewed last week, according to the hierarch.

First they were sending letters with threats, now they began to call with threats as well.

"Also they said that they would come after me, because, as they said, I was an 'agent of Putin,'" Gabriel continued.

He suggested that the threats had been prompted by his recent interview to Russian media, which was deliberately misinterpreted by Canadian news outlets.

Gabriel noted that he is currently staying in the US, and the police recommended he does not return to Canada at this time.

"Police do not know the source of these threats. They say it may be simply crazy people, but do not rule out that the group is serious enough," he said. 

Related Topics

Police Russia Canada Vladimir Putin May God Church Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

11 hours ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

11 hours ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

11 hours ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.