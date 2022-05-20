Russian Clergy in Canada Receiving Threats - Archbishop

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Clergy and parishioners in Canada are receiving threats from unknown people because of their affiliation to the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, Archbishop Gabriel of Canada and Montreal told Sputnik.

"Before Easter we received some serious threats, and this caused us to reach out to the police," Archbishop Gabriel said.

Thirty policemen were signed to patrol the area of the church during the service. Members of special services were positioned inside the church. located in Montreal.

"This way, thank God, nothing happened, nobody came, even though they stated they would," the archbishop noted.

However, these threats renewed last week, according to the hierarch.

First they were sending letters with threats, now they began to call with threats as well.

"Also they said that they would come after me, because, as they said, I was an 'agent of Putin,'" Gabriel continued.

He suggested that the threats had been prompted by his recent interview to Russian media, which was deliberately misinterpreted by Canadian news outlets.

Gabriel noted that he is currently staying in the US, and the police recommended he does not return to Canada at this time.

"Police do not know the source of these threats. They say it may be simply crazy people, but do not rule out that the group is serious enough," he said.